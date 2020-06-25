 Skip to Content

Top Turkish official denounces Bolton memoir

2:30 am AP - National News

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A top Turkish official has denounced a memoir by former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, saying it contains ” misleading, one-sided and manipulative” accounts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s conversations with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump. In a series of tweets, the Turkish presidential communications director said the book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” was driven by political considerations and personal gain. Bolton has claimed in the memoir that the U.S. president sought to interfere in an investigation into Turkish state-owned bank, Halkbank, in an effort to cut deals with Erdogan.

