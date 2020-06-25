Taiwan’s dragon boat races among few to be held this year

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has become one of the few places to hold a boat race, thanks to no local transmissions of the coronavirus being reported on the island in over two months. The pandemic has led to the cancellation of traditional dragon boat races in Hong Kong and mainland China. In Taipei, around 80 teams gathered at a riverside park to compete under the scorching sun in the two-day race, which features boats festooned with decorative dragon imagery. Organizers gave out hand sanitizers and made sure that people wore masks. Although the race went ahead in Taipei, supporters were not allowed to attend. Apart from the dragon boat race, Taipei is also holding a Gay Pride parade on Sunday, the world’s only this month.