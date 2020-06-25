Spain puts forth candidate to lead powerful eurozone group

BRUSSELS (AP) — Spain has nominated its economy minister to lead the eurogroup, an unofficial but powerful body that oversees the financial policies of the 19 countries that use the euro. Nadia Calviño is a respected economist well known to European Union officials. Should she be named Eurogroup president, Calviño would be the first woman to hold the job. Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and his Luxembourg counterpart Pierre Gramegna could also be in the running. Eurogroup finance ministers will decide on July 9 by a simple majority vote who should lead the unofficial but extremely powerful bloc. Portugal’s Mario Centeno is stepping down next month after completing his 2.5-year term.