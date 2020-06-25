Space agencies unveil site showing lockdown changes to Earth

Three space agencies are showing people how the coronavirus lockdowns are changing Earth in real time. NASA, the European Space Agency and Japan’s space agency Thursday unveiled a dashboard on the web so that people can see 50 different changes to Earth, some environmental, some economic and a few agricultural. You can see how nitrogen dioxide air pollution dropped in the US and Europe and now is heading back up. Or you can even look at harvest of white asparagus in Europe plummet and rise again. You can watch the University of California San Francisco Medical Center’s night time lights brighten from January to April.