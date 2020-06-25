 Skip to Content

Report highlights risks for container ships in Wadden Sea

New
8:26 am AP - National News

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch safety watchdog says it is “undesirable” for large container ships to use a shipping route through an environmentally sensitive, shallow sea off the coast of the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark in heavy northwesterly storms. The conclusion came in a report published Thursday into the loss of hundreds of containers from a ship on New Year’s Day 2019 that led to a huge cleanup operation on nearby beaches. The report says that “lessons to be learned from this accident must result in a better risk management of container transport” in the Wadden Sea area.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film