Report: Engineer error caused train derailment

8:23 am AP - National News

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — A report from the Federal Railroad Administration says an engineer error caused a CSX freight train to derail as it crossed the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The derailment in December sent two cars into the water and damaged a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail. According to The Journal, the recently released report says the engineer used excessive force to make a movement while the brakes were still applied. The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park. Repairs to the footbridge are underway.

Associated Press

