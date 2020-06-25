Pope moves against Polish bishop accused of hiding predators

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has ordered a Polish bishop to leave his central diocese while he is under investigation for covering up cases of sexual abuse that were featured in a second clergy abuse documentary that has rocked Poland’s Catholic Church.Francis on Thursday named the archbishop of Lodz, Grzegorz Rys, to temporarily take over as head of the Kalisz diocese.In explaining the decision, the Vatican’s ambassador said the current Kalisz bishop, Edward Janiak, retains the title of Kalish bishop for the time being. But he said Janiak must leave the territory of the diocese and cannot have any form of influence on how it is run.