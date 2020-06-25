Pompeo says US, EU working to resume trans-Atlantic travel

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. secretary of state is playing down concerns that the European Union might refuse to allow in Americans as the EU considers lifting border restrictions to overseas travelers next week. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that “we’re working with our European counterparts to get that right.” The EU stopped foreign visitors from entering Europe in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The 27-country bloc wants to open up starting July 1. Its member nations are debating what criteria should apply when choosing who to let in. One is the infection rate per 100,000 citizens. That could rule out Americans given the pandemic’s recent surge in the United States.