Police overhaul dims, but House Democrats push ahead on vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a policing overhaul stalled in the Senate, House Democrats are returning to Washington for a daylong debate and vote on their package of law enforcement changes. It has little chance of becoming law, but Democrats are signaling to voters that they are addressing the outcry over the killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans. President Donald Trump’s administration says he would veto it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has summoned lawmakers who have been working from home during the COVID-19 crisis back to the Capitol for a day of debate and a vote set for Thursday evening.