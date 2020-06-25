Mexico passes 25,000 dead; treasury secretary gets virus

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has pushed past 25,000 reported coronavirus deaths and 200,000 confirmed cases, and the treasury secretary says he has tested positive. Arturo Herrera said Thursday he has only minor symptoms and will self-isolate while working from home. It is unclear how recently he was in close contact with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who refuses to use a face mask and has resumed public tours across Mexico. Herrera is the country’s highest-ranking Cabinet member to be infected so far. Mexico currently has 202,951 confirmed coronavirus cases and has reported 25,060 deaths.