Justices boost Trump administration’s power in asylum cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has strengthened the Trump administration’s ability to deport people seeking asylum without allowing them to make their case to a federal judge. Immigration experts suggested the administration would use the court’s sweeping language to bolster broader efforts to restrict asylum. The high court’s 7-2 decision applies to people who are picked up at or near the border and who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.