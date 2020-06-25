 Skip to Content

Justices boost Trump administration’s power in asylum cases

New
11:26 am AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has strengthened the Trump administration’s ability to deport people seeking asylum without allowing them to make their case to a federal judge. Immigration experts suggested the administration would use the court’s sweeping language to bolster broader efforts to restrict asylum. The high court’s 7-2 decision applies to people who are picked up at or near the border and who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film