Japan confirms its scrapping US missile defense system

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s National Security Council has endorsed plans to cancel the deployment of two costly land-based U.S. missile defense systems aimed at bolstering the country’s capability against threats from North Korea. The council made its decision Wednesday, and now the government will need to enter negotiations with the U.S. about what to do with payments already made for the Aegis Ashore systems. Defense Minister Taro Kono announced the plan to scrap the systems earlier this month after it was found that the safety of one of the two planned host communities could not be ensured without a hardware redesign that would be too time consuming and costly.