Iran warns against US-led efforts to extend arms embargo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s U.N. ambassador says he believes a U.S. resolution to extend an arms embargo against his country will be defeated and is warning it would be “a very, very big mistake” if the Trump administration then tries to re-impose U.N. sanctions. Ambassador Majid Ravanchi says restoring U.N. sanctions will end the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers and release Tehran from all its commitments. He told reporters: “If that happens, Iran will not be under constraint as to what course of action it should take” and added “all options for Iran will be open.” Lifting the arms embargo is part of the U.N. 2015 Security Council resolution endorsing the nuclear agreement.