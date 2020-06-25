Hackers disrupt online college meeting with racist language

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Officials at Wake Forest University say hackers used racist language and anti-Semitic images to disrupt an online meeting of the school’s employees. The Winston-Salem Journal reports school president Nathan Hatch said about 500 Wake Forest staff members were on a Zoom call on Wednesday when unidentified hackers disrupted it. Hatch said organizers shut down the meeting and restarted it, but the hackers gained access to that meeting as well and continued their attack. He said it appears that the hackers gained access to the meeting from a link posted publicly online that also contained the meeting’s password.