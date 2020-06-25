Google to start paying some news publishers for content

LONDON (AP) — Google says it will start paying some news publishers for their journalistic content, in a deal that could ease tensions between the internet search giant and the beleagured news industry. The company said Thursday that it plans to launch a licensing program to pay publishers for “high-quality content” later this year. It said the program will start with local and national publications in Germany, Australia and Brazil, with more to come soon. The program’s articles will be availalble on Google’s News and Discover services. Google will also pay for users to read paywalled articles. The tech giant has been fighting the news industry’s demands for compensation for years.