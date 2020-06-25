German minister drops threat to sue over column on police

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official has backed off a much-criticized threat to file a criminal complaint against a left-wing columnist who wrote disparagingly about the police. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said earlier this week he would file the complaint over a column in the left-leaning Tageszeitung that equated police officers with garbage. Opposition lawmakers warned that government intervention over a newspaper column could be seen as interference in press freedom. Within hours, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said the German leader was talking to Seehofer about the matter. On Thursday, Seehofer said he would invite the newspaper’s editors to discuss the article.