Fractious Nicaraguan opposition unites to challenge Ortega

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s often fractious opposition have formally united with an eye to ousting President Daniel Ortega in elections next year. The formation of the National Coalition Thursday came one day after members of the Organization of American States met to discuss the deterioration of Nicaragua’s democracy under Ortega. Representatives from a broad spectrum of political parties and civic organizations signed onto the coalition promising to “fight for justice, democracy and against the dictatorship,” inside a hotel surrounded by police vehicles and anti-riot police. Ortega’s administration did not immediately issue any comments on the new coalition’s goals.