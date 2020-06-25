Expansion of California privacy law qualifies for ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide a ballot measure this November that would give them more power over how companies use their data. It’s an extension of a landmark privacy law passed in 2018 that took effect Jan. 1. Thursday is the deadline for initiatives to qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot. Voters will also decide whether to roll back a law limiting taxes on businesses and whether to exempt ride-share services from a new state employment law. The consumer privacy measure would create a new state agency to oversee enforcement of the law and further restrict what personal data businesses can share.