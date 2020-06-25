 Skip to Content

Expansion of California privacy law qualifies for ballot

New
2:38 pm AP - National News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide a ballot measure this November that would give them more power over how companies use their data. It’s an extension of a landmark privacy law passed in 2018 that took effect Jan. 1. Thursday is the deadline for initiatives to qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot. Voters will also decide whether to roll back a law limiting taxes on businesses and whether to exempt ride-share services from a new state employment law. The consumer privacy measure would create a new state agency to oversee enforcement of the law and further restrict what personal data businesses can share.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film