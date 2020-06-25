Ex-UN human rights chief calls for Hong Kong special envoy

LONDON (AP) — The United Nations’ former human rights chief and eight former U.N. special envoys have urged the body’s secretary-general to appoint a special envoy on Hong Kong, saying they are deeply concerned about a potential “humanitarian tragedy” as Beijing prepares to impose draconian national security laws on the city. Former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad Al-Hussein and the former special rapporteurs called for the unusual procedure Thursday. Former British Foreign Secretary Malcolm Rifkind told the AP that the move signals that the crisis in Hong Kong has grown into an international dispute. The security law could be enacted as soon as next week.