EU to help resolve Cyprus-Turkey maritime border wrangle

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says the 27-country bloc will help EU-member Cyprus try to negotiate its maritime border with neighboring Turkey with the aim of ending an ongoing wrangle that has raised tensions in the east Mediterranean. Josep Borrell said Thursday the EU supports Cyprus’ call on Turkey to negotiate a maritime border agreement and will assist these efforts in order to buttress regional stability. Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state and is drilling for gas in waters where the ethnically split island nation has exclusive economic rights. Cyprus accuses Turkey of breaking international law and of violating its sovereignty.