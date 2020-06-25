Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo’s health ministry and the World Health Organization have declared an end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history. The virus killed 2,280 in eastern Congo during the nearly two-year crisis, which was the first time an Ebola outbreak erupted in a conflict zone. Even with the emergence of two vaccines, the Ebola response was repeatedly challenged because of armed groups operating in the area and community mistrust of health workers.