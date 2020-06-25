 Skip to Content

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

New
5:12 am AP - National News

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo’s health ministry and the World Health Organization have declared an end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history. The virus killed 2,280 in eastern Congo during the nearly two-year crisis, which was the first time an Ebola outbreak erupted in a conflict zone.  Even with the emergence of two vaccines, the Ebola response was repeatedly challenged because of armed groups operating in the area and community mistrust of health workers.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film