World stocks mostly slide on new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower as investors focus on surging new coronavirus cases in the U.S. that hit their highest level in two months. Shares fell Thursday in Asia but were somewhat more stable in Europe. U.S. futures are pointing to a drop on Wall Street. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Gloom has set in over growing outbreaks in the U.S., especially in the South and West. Markets have been rallying in recent weeks on hopes that U.S. states and regions around the world could continue to lift lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.