Police: Missing girls were never at Milwaukee home set afire

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say two missing teenage girls were never at a Milwaukee house that was set on fire during unrest that saw three people shot and 10 police officers and a firefighter injured as a large unruly crowd gathered at the scene of the investigation. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd Tuesday night as tensions rose and rumors spread online about the girls, ages 13 and 15. Police said during interviews the girls denied ever being at the house or knowing anyone who lived there, and there was no evidence human trafficking occurred at the house. Both girls have been found and are with their families. Police say two 14-year-old children and a 24-year-old man were shot during the unrest, but not by police.