Woman accused of burning Wendy’s after shooting granted bond

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman charged with arson in the burning of a fast food restaurant in the wake of Rayshard Brooks’ killing was granted bond Wednesday. But a judge said she must wear an ankle monitor, remain at home and stay off social media. Natalie White, 29, appeared in court by video from the Fulton County jail. She faces a first-degree arson charge. An arrest warrant accuses her of setting fire to the Wendy’s restaurant using a torch made with a lighter and some type of can. White’s lawyer Drew Findling, told the judge that the allegation that she set the building on fire is a “false narrative.”