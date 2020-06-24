With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new ‘Obamacare’ bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking a jab at President Donald Trump as she unveils a plan to expand the Obama-era health law. Wednesday’s move by Pelosi comes a day before the Trump administration is expected file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike down “Obamacare.” Pelosi says trying to gut the health law in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic is “beyond stupid.” Her bill, which would come to a vote Monday, stands no chance in the Republican-controlled Senate. The White House says Pelosi is playing political games.