UN aid chief: Yemen will fall off a cliff if no new funds

10:11 pm AP - National News

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that without massive financial support Yemen will “fall off the cliff.” Mark Lowcock told a closed Security Council meeting on Wednesday that at a minimum, many more people will starve to death, succumb to COVID-19, die of cholera and watch their children die because they haven’t been immunized for killer diseases. He said COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Yemen and about 25% of the country’s confirmed cases have died _ five times the global average. Lowcock said the coronavirus and the country’s economic crisis are adding to Yemen’s misery.

