Turkey not considering lockdowns despite rise in virus cases

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s health minister says the country isn’t considering new lockdowns even though the number of daily coronavirus infections registered since the lifting of restrictions is higher than “anticipated.” Speaking to reporters following the country’s scientific advisory council’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, the minister blamed the uptick in cases on widespread complacency and failure to comply with social distancing. Turkey has witnessed an increase in the daily number of infections after the government authorized cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young at the start of June.