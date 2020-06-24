Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, beginning Thursday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that “we also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.” Cuomo announced what was called a “travel advisory” at a joint video briefing with fellow Democratic Govs. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut. As of Wednesday, the advisory affects travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.