 Skip to Content

Tennessee high court keeps mail voting expansion amid appeal

New
3:44 pm AP - National News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court will not block a judge’s order offering a by-mail voting option to all eligible voters during the coronavirus pandemic while the state appeals the expansion. The state’s high court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track the appeal without a lower appellate court considering it, but a majority of justices voted against a stay of the absentee voting expansion pending appeal. A Nashville judge, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle, ordered the expansion earlier this month. Only a handful of states are not offering by-mail voting for everyone during the pandemic, though two-thirds of states allowed the practice before the outbreak.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film