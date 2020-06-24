 Skip to Content

South Africa’s economy to see worst performance in 90 years

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s economy is expected to decline by 7.2% this year, its worst performance in nearly 90 years, as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on sub-Saharan Africa’s most developed country. This was revealed in an emergency budget delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday, a day after the country’s statistics body revealed its unemployment rate had increased by 1% to 30.1%, its highest ever. Mboweni proposed spending an additional $1.9 billion for COVID-19 related healthcare as the country’s coronavirus cases continue to rise, going above 106,000 as of Wednesday. South Africa was already in recession when COVID-19 hit and the country went into a strict lockdown that halted most economic activity for two months.

