Putin hails Nazi defeat in virus-delayed Red Square parade

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the defeat of Nazi Germany at the traditional massive Red Square military parade, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. The parade is usually held May 9 on Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday but was postponed until Wednesday due to the pandemic. But the timing allowed Russia to mark another significant war-era event — the 75th anniversary of the Red Square parade by troops returning home after the Nazis’ defeat. Putin says “it’s impossible to imagine what would have happened to the world if the Red Army did not stand up to its defense.” Some 14,000 soldiers took part in the parade.