Peru giving up on virus measures in face of sinking economy

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The same day that the Peruvian government announced another grim increase in the number of coronavirus infections, thousands of people packed together in lines outside shopping malls. Peru has reported the world’s sixth-highest number of cases in a population of just 32 million, but it has decided to ignore scientific warnings and opened many of the country’s largest shopping malls this week. The government had enforced a strict stay-at-home order for three months — but the measures failed to prevent one of the world’s worst outbreaks, and the country now also faces one of the region’s deepest recessions. So Peru is prioritizing commerce over public health, and hoping for the best.