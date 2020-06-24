Mongolian People’s Party retains strong parliament majority

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Preliminary election results show the Mongolian People’s Party retaining a strong parliamentary majority. The election commission reported the MPP won 62 of 76 seats and the main opposition Democratic Party won 11. Voters in the young democracy appeared to reward the current government for its general competence in governance and its deft handling of the coronavirus. Mongolia moved swiftly to close its borders in January to prevent the virus from spreading into its territory. It has counted just 215 cases of COVID-19, all of them imported, and no one has died. Economic malaise, corruption and weak public services were the main concerns of voters in the landlocked country that is a U.S. ally sandwiched between Russia and China.