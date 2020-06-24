Mississippi gov might not block change to rebel-themed flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s governor is saying for the first time that he might not stand in the way if legislators remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. Legislators need a two-thirds majority to vote on a bill because it’s late in their session. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday night on Facebook that it’s the same majority they would need to overturn a veto, so “a veto would be pointless.” Some Republican officials say they want to replace the Confederate emblem with the phrase “In God We Trust.” Confederate symbols are under debate amid nationwide protests over racial injustice.