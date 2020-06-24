Mexican president’s plan to meet with Trump draws criticism

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he plans to travel to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump, and his announcement has been met with a storm of criticism in Mexico. López Obrador said Wednesday he wants to make his first trip abroad in July to mark the start of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade accord. Trump is deeply unpopular in Mexico because of his remarks about the country. Mexicans also remember former President Enrique Peña Nieto’s meeting with Trump that many feel may have strengthened Trump as a candidate in 2016. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department says López Obrador wants to steer clear of the U.S. elections.