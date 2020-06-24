Kosovo president, 9 ex-fighters indicted for war crimes

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by a court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs, Albanians and Roma from Kosovo’s 1990s independence war with Serbia. The prosecutor of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers said Wednesday that President Hashim Thaci and the others “are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders” of political opponents and Kosovar Albanian, Serb and Roma victims. Other charges include enforced disappearance, persecution, and torture. Thaci’s advisers did not respond to requests for comment. Thaci planned to attend a White House meeting with Serbia’s leaders on Saturday aimed at securing a peace agreement between Serbia and Kosovo.