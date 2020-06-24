Journalists accused of revealing secrets on trial in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Seven journalists went on trial accused of revealing state secrets for their reports on the funeral an intelligence officer who was killed in Libya. he journalists from Odatv news website, the pro-Kurdish newspaper Yeni Yasam and the nationalist daily Yenicag have been charged with violating national intelligence laws and of revealing secret information. They face between eight and 19 years in prison, if found guilty. Dozens of people gathered outside the courthouse in Istanbul to show solidarity with the journalists. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, or CPJ, has called on Turkey to drop charges. The group lists Turkey among the top jailers of journalists worldwide, alongside China and Saudi Arabia.