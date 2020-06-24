Irish trucker in court over deaths of 39 people in container

LONDON (AP) — An Irish truck driver has appeared in court on manslaughter charges over the deaths of 39 people found in a container in southeastern England in an apparent people-smuggling tragedy. Forty year old Ronan Hughes appeared by at Southend Magistrates Court by video link from a police station. He was earlier extradited from Ireland. The Vietnamese nationals were were found Oct. 23 in the back of a truck in an industrial park in the English town of Grays. The truck’s driver, Maurice Robinson, admitted 39 counts of manslaughter in April. Hughes was not asked to enter a plea and was ordered detained until a plea hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court on July 22.