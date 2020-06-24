IMF forecasts deeper Latin America recession in 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is forecasting a nearly double-digit recession for Latin America and the Caribbean in 2020 – a contraction of 9.4% – as the region is dragged down by its two largest economies, which continue to suffer from the coronavirus. The updated outlook for the region, released Wednesday, is down sharply from the 5.2% recession forecast in April, which already would have been the worst performance since at least 1980, the first year in the IMF’s World Economic Outlook database. The new forecast includes 10.5% dive for Mexico and a 9.1% plunge for Brazil.