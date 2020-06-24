Germany bans single-use plastic straws, food containers

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is banning the sale of single-use plastic straws, cotton buds and food containers. The government’s decision brings Europe’s biggest economy it in line with an EU directive intended to reduce the amount of plastic garbage that pollutes the environment. The German Cabinet agreed Wednesday to end the sale of plastics including single-use cutlery, plates, stirring sticks and balloon holders, as well as polystyrene cups and boxes by July 3, 2021. Up to 20% of garbage collected in parks and other public places consists of single-use plastic, mainly polystyrene containers. Plastic takes decades to degrade and microscopic particles have been found inside the bodies of fish, birds and other animals.