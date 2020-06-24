German state governor faces criticism over virus outbreak

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The governor of Germany’s most populous state faces criticism over his handling of a major coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse, as a partial lockdown took effect in part of the western region. North Rhine-Westphalia’s state government on Tuesday announced the reimposition of many lockdown measures in Guetersloh county and neighboring Warendorf county. Between them, the two districts have more than 600,000 inhabitants. Well over 1,000 infections have been linked to the slaughterhouse, and state governor Armin Laschet said restrictions were being imposed for a week to “calm the situation.” Political opponents and other critics said Wednesday that he should have acted sooner.