Fourth person dies after North Carolina block party shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a fourth person has died after being shot earlier this week during an impromptu celebration in North Carolina. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department issued a release saying Dairyon Dejean Stevenson died Tuesday while being treated for a gunshot wound received during the shooting early Monday. Police have said five others were wounded and five where hit by vehicles after shots rang out at an impromptu block party in Charlotte that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations. Police say about 400 people were gathered on the north side of the city when someone in the crowd was struck by a vehicle that drove away, prompting the arrival of police and medical first responders.