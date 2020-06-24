For openers: MLB tries again with short season, skewed rules

NEW YORK (AP) — By the time Major League Baseball returns in late July, it will have been more than four months since teams last played. The season is now going to be a 60-game sprint to the finish, held in ballparks without fans and featuring some unusual rules. There will be a designated hitter in the National League and extra innings will start with an automatic runner on second base. Fans already have started to wonder whether anyone can hit .400. The mark hasn’t been achieved since Ted Williams did it in 1941. And they are certain to debate how legitimate a World Series trophy is when it’s awarded after such a short season.