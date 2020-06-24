 Skip to Content

Flu vaccine was disappointing vs. some strains last season

2:10 pm AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine did a disappointing job last winter, and officials worry it might be a bad sign for the fall. Flu vaccines for years were close to 60% effective against the flu strain that caused the most illnesses last winter, but it proved only 31% effective last season. Vaccines have already been only around 30% effective against another major type of flu. Officials are worried he new results may be a sign of eroding effectiveness against a number of strains. The findings were presented Wednesday during an over-the-internet meeting of an expert panel which the CDC looks to before making vaccination recommendations to U.S. doctors.

Associated Press

