Confederate monument remnants removed at N Carolina Capitol

8:15 am AP - National News

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews in North Carolina removed the largest remnants of a 75-foot-tall Confederate monument that sat near the grounds of the state Capitol for 125 years. News outlets report that the granite pillar that had supported a statue of a Confederate soldier was pulled from its base in Raleigh to cheers from a crowd of onlookers late Tuesday night. WNCN-TV is reporting that after the pedestal was also removed, all that remained Wednesday morning was a low-lying part of the base covered in a tarp. On Friday, protesters pulled down statues of two Confederate soldiers secured on a lower part of the obelisk. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the rest of the monument to be removed. 

