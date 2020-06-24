Filing: Victims deserve ex-quarterback’s concussion funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says multiple fraud victims should receive money awarded to an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback from a national concussion settlement. Former star player Art Schlichter is serving a nearly 11-year sentence on federal fraud charges involving college and NFL game tickets promised but never delivered. One of Schlichter’s victims was retiree Anita Barney, who was later convicted of defrauding others under Schlichter’s direction. Ron O’Brien is prosecutor in Franklin County in central Ohio. He’s asked a judge to award money Barney is owed by Schlichter to Barney’s own victims.