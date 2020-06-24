 Skip to Content

Faith-based mutual aid flourishes amid pandemic, protests

Amid a pandemic and anti-racism protests, mutual aid is seeing a major resurgence as a tool for neighbors to support one another without waiting for government aid. Many volunteers and organizers say their efforts are driven both by the understanding that existing welfare systems are broken, and that it’s their duty as people of faith to step in. “If you need aid and we have it, we’re going to give it to you,” Zanifa Franck, care team leader at Brooklyn’s Forefront Church says. The goal of such solidarity, she and other volunteers say, is to build a world without hierarchy.

