Djokovic’s parents defend their son, blame another player

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s parents have defended their son and blamed another tennis player for spreading the coronavirus at a series of exhibition matches hosted by the top-ranked player. Djokovic and his wife tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The 17-time Grand Slam champion then apologized online for bringing together a group of professional players from various countries to play matches in Serbia and Croatia. Thousands of spectators attended the matches and no social distancing was observed. Djokovic’s outspoken father blamed the cancellation of the Adria Tour on Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian has also tested positive for the virus but there is no evidence to suggest he spread it to others.