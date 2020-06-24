Croatia sets border restrictions for other Balkan countries

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia has announced border restrictions for the citizens of several other Balkan countries after a spike in cases of the coronavirus and an outbreak at an exhibition tennis tournament organized by top-ranked Novak Djokovic. Authorities said Wednesday that people coming from Serbia, Bosnia, Kosovo and North Macedonia will have to self-isolate for 14 days in Croatia. Djokovic has tested positive for the virus, along with three other players who took part in the charity tournament in the coastal Croatian town of Zadar. Lockdown measures have been eased throughout the Balkans, leading to resurgence of the infections.