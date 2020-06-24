Removal of slavery advocate statue begins in S. Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Several hundred people gathered in Marion Square, in the historic South Carolina city of Charleston, early Wednesday to watch the removal of a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun. By daybreak, crews using cranes had the statue strapped up in preparation for lifting off a pedestal that towers over downtown Marion Square. In the wake of protests and unrest, city council members voted Tuesday to remove the statue and place it permanently at “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.” The City Council voted 13-0 Tuesday evening on a resolution to remove the statue.